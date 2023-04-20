Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
450 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 46 m²
€ 41,000
Local beauty salon and massages on the beach of Los Locos. A Aesthetics and Massage shop for…
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 139,000
Bar-Café for sale in town center of Torrevieja
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir