Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Teulada

Commercial real estate in Teulada, Spain

4 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Teulada, Spain
Commercial real estate
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,780,000
Commercial in Teulada, Spain
Commercial
Teulada, Spain
Area 15 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
Commercial in Teulada, Spain
Commercial
Teulada, Spain
Area 39 m²
€ 3,700,000
Commercial real estate in Teulada, Spain
Commercial real estate
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 36
€ 1,260,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir