Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Tarragona
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Tarragona, Spain

Ribera d Ebre
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotelin Ginestar, Spain
Hotel
Ginestar, Spain
11 200 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…

Properties features in Tarragona, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go