Realting.com
Spain
Commercial real estate in Spain
restaurants
44
hotels
250
offices
54
manufacture buildings
5
apartment buildings
6
investment properties
21
warehouses
3
shops
4
Clear all
65 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 1,700,000
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 30,000,000
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
15 000 m²
€ 70,000,000
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
Commercial
Chantada, Spain
4 572 m²
€ 3,400,000
DescriptionSale of premises with the supermarket “Mercadona”, 3.4 million €, 6.5% profitabil…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, € 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Hotel 148 bedrooms
Sencelles, Spain
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionSale of a 4* Hotel in Mallorca on the 1st sealine, 15 million euros! 4 * hotel, p…
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
€ 6,500,000
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
1 815 m²
€ 10,000,000
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
€ 40,000,000
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
€ 7,500,000
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
€ 1,690,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
Hotel
Ginestar, Spain
11 200 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
€ 50,000,000
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 915 m²
€ 8,000,000
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
720 m²
€ 2,750,000
DescriptionGorgeous Boutique-Hotel for sale in the heart of Barcelona, 2.750.000 €The eleg…
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
9 700 m²
€ 3,500,000
DescriptionCommercial building for rent with CONSUM supermarket in Alicante!Consum supermark…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 200 m²
€ 11,500,000
DescriptionFor a quick sale: Hotel 2 * in the heart of Barcelona, 11.5 million euros, 6.5%…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, 15 million €, 5,5% profit…
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
€ 25,000,000
DescriptionFantastic luxury Hotel 4 * located on the first sea line in Costa del Sol, 272 ro…
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 15,000,000
Description4 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 15 million Euro, 7% profitability!The hotel is in…
Commercial
Cortes de Pallas, Spain
1 300 m²
€ 2,600,000
DescriptionBuilding for sale, 24 tourist apartments, 2.6 million Euro, 6.15% profitability.L…
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
12 000 m²
€ 140,000,000
DescriptionLuxury 5* Hotel in the center of Madrid, 140 million euros, 110 rooms.New hotel i…
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
8 300 m²
€ 15,500,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Mallorca, 189 rooms, 15.5 million €, 6% profitability!The hotel is l…
Search using the map