Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain

Commercial real estate in Spain

restaurants
44
hotels
250
offices
54
manufacture buildings
5
apartment buildings
6
investment properties
21
warehouses
3
shops
4
65 properties total found
Hotelin Spain, Spain
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 1,700,000
Hotelin Spain, Spain
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 30,000,000
Officein Altea, Spain
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Hotel 30 bedroomsin Periana, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
15 000 m²
€ 70,000,000
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
Commercialin Chantada, Spain
Commercial
Chantada, Spain
4 572 m²
€ 3,400,000
DescriptionSale of premises with the supermarket “Mercadona”, 3.4 million €, 6.5% profitabil…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Hotel 148 bedroomsin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel 148 bedrooms
Sencelles, Spain
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionSale of a 4* Hotel in Mallorca on the 1st sealine, 15 million euros! 4 * hotel, p…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
€ 6,500,000
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
1 815 m²
€ 10,000,000
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
Hotelin Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
€ 40,000,000
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
€ 7,500,000
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin la Pera, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Hotelin Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
€ 1,690,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
Hotelin Ginestar, Spain
Hotel
Ginestar, Spain
11 200 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
€ 50,000,000
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 915 m²
€ 8,000,000
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
720 m²
€ 2,750,000
DescriptionGorgeous Boutique-Hotel for sale in the heart of Barcelona, ​​2.750.000 €The eleg…
Commercialin Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
9 700 m²
€ 3,500,000
DescriptionCommercial building for rent with CONSUM supermarket in Alicante!Consum supermark…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 200 m²
€ 11,500,000
DescriptionFor a quick sale: Hotel 2 * in the heart of Barcelona, ​​11.5 million euros, 6.5%…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, ​​15 million €, 5,5% profit…
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
€ 25,000,000
DescriptionFantastic luxury Hotel 4 * located on the first sea line in Costa del Sol, 272 ro…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 15,000,000
Description4 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 15 million Euro, 7% profitability!The hotel is in…
Commercialin Cortes de Pallas, Spain
Commercial
Cortes de Pallas, Spain
1 300 m²
€ 2,600,000
DescriptionBuilding for sale, 24 tourist apartments, 2.6 million Euro, 6.15% profitability.L…
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
12 000 m²
€ 140,000,000
DescriptionLuxury 5* Hotel in the center of Madrid, 140 million euros, 110 rooms.New hotel i…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
8 300 m²
€ 15,500,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Mallorca, 189 rooms, 15.5 million €, 6% profitability!The hotel is l…

Regions with properties for sale

in Benidorm
in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
in Orihuela
in Alicante
in Community of Madrid
in la Marina Alta
in Extremadura
in Calp
in Estepona
in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
in Balearic Islands
in Madrid
in l Alfas del Pi
in Moianes
in Pla de Mallorca
in el Baix Vinalopo
in Marbella
in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
in San Miguel de Salinas
in Almogia

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir