Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Shops

Seaview Shops for Sale in Spain

commercial property
914
restaurants
44
hotels
250
offices
54
manufacture buildings
5
apartment buildings
6
investment properties
21
warehouses
3
Shop To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
€ 7,500,000
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
Shopin Casinos, Spain
Shop
Casinos, Spain
3 510 m²
€ 9,000,000
DescriptionShopping center in Valencia – the new supermarket Mercadona and Burger King resta…
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 388 m²
€ 30,000,000
DescriptionShopping center in Benidorm (Alicante), 30 million Euros with a 5% profitability.…

Regions with properties for sale

in Pla de Mallorca
in el Baix Vinalopo
in Marbella
in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
in San Miguel de Salinas
in Almogia
in Canary Islands
in Aspe
in Altea
in Teulada
in Santa Pola
in Sant Joan d Alacant
in Guardamar del Segura
in Elx Elche
in Ibiza
in Puerto Real
in Barcelones
in Murcia
in Denia
in Santiago del Teide

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir