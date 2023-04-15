Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 50 bedroomsin Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 50 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
50 bath 1 600 m²
€ 1,200,000
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …

Properties features in Selva, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir