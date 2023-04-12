Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Spain

restaurants
44
hotels
250
offices
54
manufacture buildings
5
apartment buildings
6
investment properties
21
warehouses
3
shops
4
94 properties total found
Hotelin Spain, Spain
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 1,700,000
Hotelin Spain, Spain
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 30,000,000
Officein Altea, Spain
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Commercialin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
1 981 m²
€ 1,288,000
Hotelin Alicante, Spain
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
€ 4,000,000
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
Commercialin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 269,500
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
450 m²
€ 750,000
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
€ 3,200,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the El Campello area. The total area of 0.00 m2,…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
15 000 m²
€ 70,000,000
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
Commercialin Chantada, Spain
Commercial
Chantada, Spain
4 572 m²
€ 3,400,000
DescriptionSale of premises with the supermarket “Mercadona”, 3.4 million €, 6.5% profitabil…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 112 m²
€ 112,000
Commercial Unit in Guardamar del Segura. Commercial space in the center of Guardamar del Seg…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 46 m²
€ 41,000
Local beauty salon and massages on the beach of Los Locos. A Aesthetics and Massage shop for…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 139,000
Bar-Café for sale in town center of Torrevieja
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Hotel 148 bedroomsin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel 148 bedrooms
Sencelles, Spain
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionSale of a 4* Hotel in Mallorca on the 1st sealine, 15 million euros! 4 * hotel, p…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
€ 6,500,000
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
1 815 m²
€ 10,000,000
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
Hotelin Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
€ 40,000,000
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
€ 7,500,000
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
Hotelin Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
€ 1,690,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
Commercialin Orihuela, Spain
Commercial
Orihuela, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 11,000,000
Spain Province Barcelona Restaurant on the first line from the sea One of the best restauran…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 6,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
Hotelin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 732 m²
€ 5,995,000
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
Commercialin Orihuela, Spain
Commercial
Orihuela, Spain
360 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Spain Costa Brava Restaurant on the first line Sale of real estate and successful business! …
Commercialin Orihuela, Spain
Commercial
Orihuela, Spain
199 m²
€ 950,000
Spain Costa Dorada Restaurant on the Embankment A very popular restaurant on the promenade o…
Hotelin Ginestar, Spain
Hotel
Ginestar, Spain
11 200 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…

