Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Santiago del Teide

Commercial real estate in Santiago del Teide, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 bathroom in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 92,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents commercial unit for sale in Puerto de Santiago. Great potentia…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 126 m²
€ 135,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents for sale these 2 commercial premises in Puerto de Santiago, in…
Hotel in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Hotel
Santiago del Teide, Spain
14 900 m²
€ 95,500,000
DescriptionGreat 5 * Hotel in the Canary Islands: 306 rooms, 95.5 million euros!!!The hotel …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir