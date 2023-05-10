Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Santa Pola, Spain

Commercial 1 bedroom in Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 113,500
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 135,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 165,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€ 355,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€ 285,000
