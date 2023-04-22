Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain

4 properties total found
Hotel in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
€ 40,000,000
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
Hotel in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
12 549 m²
€ 32,000,000
DescriptionFor Sale profitable 3 * Hotel in Ibiza!The hotel chain is selling this hotel in I…
Hotel in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
9 500 m²
€ 16,900,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Ibiza, 16.9 million euros!!! Consists of 106 rooms.Located 100 meter…
Hotel in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
2 036 m²
€ 20,000,000
DescriptionThe most exclusive Boutique Hotel on the island of Ibiza, € 20 mill. €!A hotel fo…
