Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Santiago del Teide
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
138 m²
€ 267,629
Commercial premises in the Eschample district of Bars elona. total area 13 8 m.Sq. Ca…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
641 m²
€ 695,847
Sale of commercial premises D & iacute; a in Alicante. Opening of the first week of February…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 179 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 208,655
The new residential complex in Torrevieja - 24 modern villas with a private pool and 64 comf…
Hotel 64 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 64 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
64 bath
€ 5,500,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary da…
Commercial in Alcoi Alcoy, Spain
Commercial
Alcoi Alcoy, Spain
3 021 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3,578,644
The excellent shopping center "Merkadonna" near Alicante is provided to your attention. the…
Hotel in Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
4 200 m²
€ 14,294,646
Hotel in the heart of Playa de Aro, 150 metres from the sea Five minutes walk to the sea an…
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
104 m²
€ 438,589
The commercial room in the closest suburb of Barcelona and to Badalona. Torgovaya Street wit…
Commercial in Alacant Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alacant Alicante, Spain
€ 2,508,925
Lovely hotel in Altea, Alicante, Spain. Located in a picturesque location with panoramic sea…
Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
620 m²
€ 574,999
Commercial in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Commercial
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
240 m²
€ 420,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath 132 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 144,140
Here you can plunge into the fabulous world of comfort of the small Spanish town of San Migu…
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
1 248 m²
€ 2,534,462
The commercial room is located in Marbella, Spain. In a room with an area of 1.248 sq.m. the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir