  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Sant Joan d Alacant

5 properties total found
18 bath 2 528 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
1 700 m²
€ 1,000,000
The project has already been approved by the Campelo City Administration. The hotel has a la…
101 bath 7 487 m²
€ 12,500,000
We offer a magnificent seafront hotel and in only 500 m from it in the town of Kampelyo and…
Hotel 50 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Hotel 50 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
50 bath
€ 4,350,000
We offer you a great hotel in Campelo overlooking the sea. The hotel has 25 double rooms and…
17 bath 1 000 m²
€ 1,800,000
Great family-run hotel in Campelo. K features elegant and spacious rooms with private bath…
