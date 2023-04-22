Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Community of Madrid
  4. Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
  5. San Sebastian de los Reyes

Commercial real estate in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain

1 property total found
Commercial real estate in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Commercial real estate
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 892 m²
€ 9,820,000
The magnificent building is located in the center of San Sebastian. Building with a total ar…
Realting.com
Go