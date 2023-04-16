Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Safor, Spain

Commercial 1 bedroomin Gandia, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Gandia, Spain
80 m²
€ 106,000
Commercial for sale in one of the central streets of Playa de Gandia. It can be used as a…
Commercialin la Font d en Carros, Spain
Commercial
la Font d en Carros, Spain
4 bath 471 m²
€ 270,000
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Gandia, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
167 m²
€ 390,000
Commercial premises for sale in one of the central pedestrianized streets of Gandia. Can be …

Properties features in Safor, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
in the countryside
cheap
luxury
