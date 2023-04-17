Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Balearic Islands
  4. Pla de Mallorca
  5. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Pla de Mallorca, Spain

Hotel To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
15 000 m²
€ 70,000,000
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
Hotel 148 bedroomsin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel 148 bedrooms
Sencelles, Spain
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionSale of a 4* Hotel in Mallorca on the 1st sealine, 15 million euros! 4 * hotel, p…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
€ 6,500,000
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
1 815 m²
€ 10,000,000
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 15,000,000
Description4 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 15 million Euro, 7% profitability!The hotel is in…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
2 112 m²
€ 5,000,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Mallorca, 5.0 million euros, 5% profitability!Located on the Arenal b…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
8 300 m²
€ 15,500,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Mallorca, 189 rooms, 15.5 million €, 6% profitability!The hotel is l…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
11 800 m²
€ 16,000,000
DescriptionFor sale a profitable 3 * Hotel in Mallorca € 16.0 millionThe Hotel chain sells t…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
2 200 m²
€ 3,200,000
DescriptionNew 4 * Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 3.2 million euros, 6% profitability.Consists …

Properties features in Pla de Mallorca, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go