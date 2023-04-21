Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Orihuela

Commercial real estate in Orihuela, Spain

51 property total found
Revenue house in Orihuela, Spain
Revenue house
Orihuela, Spain
600 m²
€ 1,200,000
Spain Costa Dorada Calafel Income house 100m from the beach Residential…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath 83 m²
€ 317,089
Local ready to operate in Dehesa de Campoamor in Orihuela Costa . It is sold fully equipped …
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
100 m²
€ 199,900
Beauty salon business in operation located in an area of great influence and traffic in La Z…
Hotel 15 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
Commercial in Villa Martin, Spain
Commercial
Villa Martin, Spain
€ 3,255,000
Commercial 1 bathroom in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath 120 m²
€ 270,000
Commercial in La Zenia, Spain
Commercial
La Zenia, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 2,835,000
Commercial 6 bathrooms in Villa Martin, Spain
Commercial 6 bathrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
6 bath 1 100 m²
€ 2,700,000
We represent this magnificent restaurant, located just 8 minutes by car from the beaches of …
Commercial in La Zenia, Spain
Commercial
La Zenia, Spain
34 m² -1 Floor
€ 13,000
A FIRE WARGE, IDEAL FOR A BIG CAR, AND ESPECIALLY, IF YOU ARE INSURANCE IN A GOLF THIS RULL …
Commercial in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
125 m²
€ 150,000
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 125.00 m2 consi…
Commercial 1 bedroom in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath 93 m²
€ 218,500
Commercial unit in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. Located in an area next to all kinds of servic…
Commercial in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial
Orihuela, Spain
166 m²
€ 449,900
Disco for sale in Villamartin . Disco-bar for sale in the Villamartin Plaza, with 166 sq.m. …
Hotel 163 rooms in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel 163 rooms
Orihuela, Spain
163 Number of rooms
€ 9,000,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 277 m²
€ 3,045,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** 450m from the beach. The area of the hotel is 2277 m2: 3 floor…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
4 490 m²
€ 4,600,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 278 m²
€ 2,800,000
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,700,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
560 m²
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Unique facility - a small luxury hotel-estate in …
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 1,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel on the first line from the sea Beach hotel on the first line from th…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 1,300,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
Commercial in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial
Orihuela, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 11,000,000
Spain Province Barcelona Restaurant on the first line from the sea One of the best restauran…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
3 350 m²
€ 15,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 7,500,000
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
