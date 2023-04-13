UAE
11 properties total found
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
€ 25,000,000
DescriptionFantastic luxury Hotel 4 * located on the first sea line in Costa del Sol, 272 ro…
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
10 500 m²
€ 20,500,000
DescriptionHotel 4* on the Costa del Sol, 243 rooms, 20.5 million €, 6% profitability!The ho…
Hotel 687 bedrooms
Almogia, Spain
€ 108,000,000
DescriptionFor serious investors: a lot of three Hotels 4* on the first sea line in Spain, 6…
Hotel
Marbella, Spain
10 200 m²
€ 36,000,000
DescriptionFor Sale 5 * Spa Hotel in Marbella: 150 rooms, 36 million Euros!!!Located on the …
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
19 000 m²
€ 41,900,000
DescriptionHotel 4 * for sale on the first sea line in Costa del Sol in Spain: 41.9 million …
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
13 800 m²
€ 21,300,000
DescriptionHotel 4* for sale in Spain on the first sea line, 280 rooms, 21.3 million euros, …
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
22 500 m²
€ 31,000,000
DescriptionOne lot with 2 beautiful Hotels 3 * and 4 * with a total capacity of 400 rooms, 3…
Hotel
Marbella, Spain
25 433 m²
€ 25,000,000
DescriptionUnique investment opportunity!The legendary, famous 5 * Hotel and SPA Complex, on…
Hotel
Mijas, Spain
€ 74,000,000
DescriptionExcellent investment offer: Lot of three 4 * Hotels, 768 rooms for 74 million € w…
