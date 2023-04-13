Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Hotels

Lake Hotels for sale in Malaga, Spain

Almogia
8
Marbella
2
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 30 bedroomsin Periana, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go