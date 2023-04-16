Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Madrid, Spain

5 properties total found
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
12 000 m²
€ 140,000,000
DescriptionLuxury 5* Hotel in the center of Madrid, 140 million euros, 110 rooms.New hotel i…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,450,000
DescriptionThe NEW Hotel in Madrid city center, 1.45 million euros, 11 rooms.– The hotel is …
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 600 m²
€ 23,000,000
DescriptionNew 4 * Hotel in Madrid city center 23 million euros, 5% profitability.The hotel …
Commercialin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
1 150 m²
€ 6,000,000
DescriptionSale of commercial premise 1150 sq.m. in Madrid, 6 million €, 5% profitability!!!…
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 18,500,000
Description4* boutique hotel for sale in the center of Madrid, 18.5 million euros!40 rooms.L…

