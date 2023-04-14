Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Sant Antoni
1
Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedroomsin la Pera, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…

Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir