Commercial real estate in Lower Empordà, Spain

4 properties total found
Commercial in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Commercial
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 3,820,000
Platja d’Aro is an elite place to live and buy second-hand housing, both among Russian-speak…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in la Pera, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Office 2 rooms in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Office 2 rooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale a small cozy office of 40 m2 in a house located on the first line of the sea in the…
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
