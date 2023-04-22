Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Lloret de Mar
  7. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 50 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 50 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
50 bath 1 600 m²
€ 1,200,000
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir