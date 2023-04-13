UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
Commercial real estate in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Clear all
51 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 136,500
Commercial 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 1
PIZZAJOYOSA, ( takeaway pizzas and home service ) for sale / transfer for retirement.It is l…
Commercial real estate
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
8 bath
668 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,754,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath
439 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,169,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath
433 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,134,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
6 bath
464 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,204,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
6 bath
494 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,115,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
6 bath
357 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,116,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
6 bath
400 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,111,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial real estate
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
9 bath
570 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,735,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50 %! First place in the real estate market! A r…
Commercial 7 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
6 bath
445 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,840,000
A magnificent two-story penthouse on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea with breathtaki…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
274 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 765,000
A new elite penthouse on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the charming bay of the city…
Hotel 18 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
18 bath
1 433 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,055,000
We bring to your attention a profitable investment offer on the entire Costa Blanca and a re…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
108 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 350,000
New modern townhouse on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea on the Costa Blanca. The elite r…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
326 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 750,000
Looking for a chic new home in a unique place with a special soft microclimate and the incre…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
227 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 740,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
215 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 945,000
Fantastic penthouse on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea with stunning panoramic views and…
Commercial 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
230 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 945,000
The real dream of those who want to see the sea as part of their exclusive home & ndash; rig…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
156 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 383,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50 %! First place in the real estate market! A r…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 434,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
155 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 684,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 50%! First place in the real estate market! A rare …
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
179 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 776,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
168 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 621,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
306 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 612,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
354 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 650,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
196 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 710,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
180 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 540,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
230 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 760,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
205 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 372,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
134 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
We present a fantastic residence that can cause a stir among the most demanding buyers of re…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map