Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Castello Castellon

Commercial real estate in la Plana Alta, Spain

3 properties total found
Commercial in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Commercial
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
240 m²
€ 420,000
Hotel in Sierra Engarceran, Spain
Hotel
Sierra Engarceran, Spain
6 350 m²
€ 6,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * on the first line of the sea in Spain, 120 rooms, 6.0 million Euros.The…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Vilafames, Spain
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Vilafames, Spain
10 bath 900 m²
€ 1,500,000
Rural hotel in Catellon with ideal restaurant to take a couple - 10 excellent rooms - THE PH…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir