  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Commercial real estate in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
12
Teulada
6
Benissa
3
Denia
3
Xabia Javea
3
Pego
1
28 properties total found
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
110 m²
€ 135,000
Located in the commercial area of the city and just steps from shops, restaurants, supermark…
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
69 m²
€ 140,000
Commercial premises located in one of the main avenues of Calpe. Only 3 muinutos walk from t…
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
140 m² 1 Floor
€ 280,000
This commercial room, ready for release, is partially renovated, located on the corner of tw…
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
1 bath 310 m²
€ 240,000
Commercial premises for sale in one of the central streets of Denia. Commercial premises …
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
35 bath 6 275 m² Number of floors 5
€ 10,790,000
Amazing place! The sea coast is a few steps away and the developed infrastructure of the cit…
Commercial 6 bedrooms in Pego, Spain
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Pego, Spain
5 bath 317 m²
€ 120,000
The entire building in the central square of Pego is for sale. The passable area and very go…
Hotel in Denia, Spain
Hotel
Denia, Spain
5 066 m²
€ 5,200,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Calp, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath 200 m²
€ 253,000
The property includes several rooms, a large meeting room, a small kitchen and 2 bathrooms. …
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
8 bath 220 m²
€ 550,000
Hotel in the heart of Calpe, close to shops, banks, bars, restaurants, Mercadona supermarket…
Office in Teulada, Spain
Office
Teulada, Spain
€ 16,000,000
 Product Type: Shopping Park in Teulada, Alicante Province.   Zone: Theulada & ndash;…
Office in Teulada, Spain
Office
Teulada, Spain
€ 16,000,000
Shopping park in Teulada, Alicante province.  The city of Teulada & ndash; This is on…
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
13 bath 900 m²
€ 2,695,000
The Torre Rey Jaume I (King Jaime I Fortress) is a unique and unique place located in one of…
Commercial real estate in Teulada, Spain
Commercial real estate
Teulada, Spain
9 bath 700 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,780,000
We offer a hotel-restaurant in a great location in Moraira.The property has: a restaurant wi…
Commercial in Teulada, Spain
Commercial
Teulada, Spain
15 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
The mall is located in Moraira, Alicante, Spain. The total area of the two-storey center is …
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
859 m²
€ 937,600
A commercial room functioning as a store is located in Calpa, Spain. The room with an area o…
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
393 m²
€ 450,000
The excellent disco is located in Calpa, Spain. Great investment offer. Disco, very popular …
Commercial in Teulada, Spain
Commercial
Teulada, Spain
39 m²
€ 3,700,000
The magnificent 2-star hotel is located on the Moraira coast, Alicante, Spain. The hotel is …
Commercial real estate in Calp, Spain
Commercial real estate
Calp, Spain
1 150 m²
€ 1,300,000
The hostel is perfectly located next to a wide sandy beach and lake with stunning pink flami…
Commercial real estate in Benissa, Spain
Commercial real estate
Benissa, Spain
10 bath 644 m²
€ 997,000
Excellent three-star hotel-restaurant with appropriate licenses, located in a very cozy and …
Commercial real estate in Xabia Javea, Spain
Commercial real estate
Xabia Javea, Spain
28 bath
€ 5,000,000
We offer you a boutique hotel in the historical center of Alicant.The building has been comp…
Commercial in Xabia Javea, Spain
Commercial
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath 268 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
A rare and fantastic opportunity to acquire absolutely new and completely reconstructed bout…
Commercial real estate in Denia, Spain
Commercial real estate
Denia, Spain
16 bath 904 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
We offer an amazing hotel just 400 m from the sea in a great area, in the beautiful resort c…
Hotel 27 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Hotel 27 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
27 bath 2 800 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale a large hotel in a very quiet residential area, between Benissa and Teulada. The h…
Commercial real estate in Teulada, Spain
Commercial real estate
Teulada, Spain
€ 1,260,000
The price of this offer includes 12 single apartments, 5 three-bed apartments, 3 three-bed t…
Commercial real estate in Calp, Spain
Commercial real estate
Calp, Spain
Number of floors 9
€ 1,575,000
We offer a wonderful opportunity for your investment and for your income. The price includes…
Commercial real estate in Calp, Spain
Commercial real estate
Calp, Spain
18 bath 400 m²
€ 950,000
We bring to your attention this great hotel in Kalp and near the sandy beach. to Be it in p…
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
8 bath 380 m² Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Commercial 7 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
7 bath 700 m²
€ 1,200,000
The charming hotel consists of luxurious and lean rooms! Each room is equipped with air con…
