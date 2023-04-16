Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

Hotel To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel 18 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
18 bath
€ 2,000,000
We offer a complex of apartments in a quiet place in Albir town, 10 minutes drive from Beni…
Hotel 25 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 25 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
25 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
Charming hotel near the cities of Alfaz de Pi and Benidorm. the Real estate is locateded i…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 12 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 bath 615 m² Number of floors 2
€ 846,000
Attention!!! Excellent opportunity for investors! The building with great apartments in Alf…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir