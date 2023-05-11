Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi

Commercial real estate in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

11 properties total found
Commercial in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 125,000
Local with great possibilities in Plaza del Sol in La Nucia, where there is a wide variety o…
Commercial in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 150,000
Local on a central street in Alfaz del Pi, it is a busy and pedestrian street.The 98m2 store…
Commercial in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 269,500
Commercial in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 15 142 m²
€ 16,223,000
We offer a unique building! Shopping and logistics center with a permanent exhibition fair o…
Hotel 18 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
€ 2,000,000
We offer a complex of apartments in a quiet place in Albir town, 10 minutes drive from Beni…
Commercial real estate in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial real estate
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
€ 4,000,000
Don't miss out on this huge investment opportunity! Hotel a few meters from the beach! The…
Hotel 25 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 25 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
Charming hotel near the cities of Alfaz de Pi and Benidorm. the Real estate is locateded i…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 12 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 846,000
Attention!!! Excellent opportunity for investors! The building with great apartments in Alf…
Commercial 6 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial 6 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
€ 1,650,000
Improbable offer! A fully licensed hotel that can offer a complete package of services for …
Commercial in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 1 436 m²
€ 3,500,000
Commercial space for sale! It is located on Albira Main Avenue. The area is distributed as f…
Commercial in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 1 442 m²
€ 2,625,000
The benefits of investing in this facility: 1) This is a passive type of income for investor…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir