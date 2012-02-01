Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in l Alacanti, Spain

Office in Alicante, Spain
Office
Alicante, Spain
42 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial office in the traditional center of Alicante.
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
69 m²
€ 400,000
Commercial premises located in one of the main commercial axes of the traditional center, ne…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
190 m²
€ 214,000
Large commercial premises with 3 windows, 2 access doors and more than 20 meters of facade. …
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
195 m²
€ 200,000
In catchment 
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
4 160 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial building of modern construction for rent with a three-street façade, ideal for al…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
270 m²
€ 525,000
Local very close to Renfe station, near public parking
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
76 m²
€ 140,000
Commercial premises for sale and rental located in the new Benalúa Sur expansion area. Distr…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
481 m²
€ 2,700,000
in catchment 
Office in Alicante, Spain
Office
Alicante, Spain
419 m²
€ 660,000
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located on the busy Avenida de Maisonnave, n…
Warehouse in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Warehouse
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
2 118 m²
€ 1,600,000
Industrial warehouse for sale located in San Vicente del Raspeig The ship is in good conditi…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
134 m²
€ 52,000
PRICE REDUCED. Economical commercial premises for sale located on Avenida de Jijona, the mai…
Warehouse in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse
Alicante, Spain
609 m²
€ 189,000
Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante with tenant located in a consolidated estate, clos…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
232 m²
€ 160,000
Commercial premises with high profitability, currently leased for Parking. It has capacity f…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
9 m²
€ 30,000
Very central garage space.   *This document is merely informative, indicative and non-b…
Investment in Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
555 m²
€ 849,000
For sale residential and local building with naya in the center. Ideal investment For sal…
Investment in Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,070,000
For sale residential building and premises. ideal investment For sale, a classic building…
Commercial 1 bathroom in Alicante, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 78 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Carolinas bajas area. The total area of 78.0…
Office 2 bathrooms in Alicante, Spain
Office 2 bathrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
€ 193,000
Commercial premises in Vetna, located on Avenida de Mesonnava, the nerve center of the city …
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Alicante, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 130,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the San Gabriel area. The total area of 71.00 m2…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
18 m²
€ 60,000
Garage for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 18.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
Investment 9 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Investment 9 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
9 bath 250 m²
€ 777,000
For sale is a complex building in Alicante, divided into 9 fully equipped separate apartment…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
12 m² -1 Floor
€ 32,000
A garage for sale in Alicante in the Centro area, located on the -1st floor. The total area …
Commercial in Mutxamel, Spain
Commercial
Mutxamel, Spain
€ 145,000
Commercial premises for sale in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area. The total area of 0.00 m2, th…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
25 m²
€ 54,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Carolinas altas area. The total area of 25.0…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
29 m² -2 Floor
€ 42,000
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
38 m²
€ 65,000
Commercial premises equipped for an open-plan grocery store and having a valid license, allo…
Commercial 1 bathroom in Alicante, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 126 m² 5 Floor
€ 260,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Ensanche & # 8212 area; Diputación, located …
Hotel 14 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
14 bath 1 063 m²
€ 1,700,000
Investment project for sale, aparthotel near the center of Alicante ! The area of the plot i…
Hotel in Alicante, Spain
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
€ 4,000,000
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
€ 3,200,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the El Campello area. The total area of 0.00 m2,…
