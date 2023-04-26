Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Balearic Islands
  4. Ibiza
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Ibiza, Spain

Hotel To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
€ 40,000,000
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
Hotel in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
12 549 m²
€ 32,000,000
DescriptionFor Sale profitable 3 * Hotel in Ibiza!The hotel chain is selling this hotel in I…
Hotel in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
9 500 m²
€ 16,900,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Ibiza, 16.9 million euros!!! Consists of 106 rooms.Located 100 meter…
Hotel in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
2 036 m²
€ 20,000,000
DescriptionThe most exclusive Boutique Hotel on the island of Ibiza, € 20 mill. €!A hotel fo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir