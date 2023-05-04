Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Aragon
  4. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Huesca, Spain

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
€ 1,690,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
Hotel in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
3 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
DescriptionFor sale 3 * ski-hotel in Spain: 2.5 million euros with 6.4% profitability.The ho…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir