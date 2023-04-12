Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Spain

6 properties total found
Hotel 30 bedroomsin Periana, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
Hotelin Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
€ 1,690,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
Hotelin Spain, Spain
Hotel
Spain, Spain
1 208 m²
€ 1,190,000
For sale a complex of buildings: a hotel and 10 tourist apartments with an ennobled common a…
Hotelin Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
3 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
DescriptionFor sale 3 * ski-hotel in Spain: 2.5 million euros with 6.4% profitability.The ho…
Hotel 42 roomsin Spain, Spain
Hotel 42 rooms
Spain, Spain
42 Number of rooms
€ 3,000,000
We offer a hotel with mountain views in Calpe, Spain, Costa Brava. Calpe is famous for the …

