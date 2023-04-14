Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

5 properties total found
Commercial in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
€ 1,800,000
Commercial premises for sale in Guardamar in the Guardamar area. The total area of 0.00 m2 c…
Commercial in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
175 m²
€ 264,000
Commercial in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
138 m²
€ 87,000
Commercial premises for sale in Guardamar in the CAMPO area. The total area of 138.00 m2, a …
Commercial 1 bedroom in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 112 m²
€ 112,000
Commercial Unit in Guardamar del Segura. Commercial space in the center of Guardamar del Seg…
Commercial in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
525 m²
€ 280,000
Hurry to get the commercial room! Two very light and spacious rooms of 340 sq.m. and 185 s…
