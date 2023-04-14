Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Girones, Spain

Lower Empordà
2
Lloret de Mar
1
Sant Antoni
1
Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
Selva
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…

Properties features in Girones, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir