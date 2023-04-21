Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Girones, Spain

Lower Empordà
4
Castell-Platja d Aro
2
Lloret de Mar
1
Sant Antoni
1
Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
Selva
1
Upper Empordà
1
6 properties total found
Commercial in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Commercial
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 3,820,000
Platja d’Aro is an elite place to live and buy second-hand housing, both among Russian-speak…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in la Pera, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Office 2 rooms in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Office 2 rooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale a small cozy office of 40 m2 in a house located on the first line of the sea in the…
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
Investment in Castello d Empuries, Spain
Investment
Castello d Empuries, Spain
160 m²
Price on request
For sale is a bar-restaurant on the first line of the sea in the city of Santa Margarita, Ro…
Hotel 50 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 50 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
50 bath 1 600 m²
€ 1,200,000
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …
