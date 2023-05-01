Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Galicia

Commercial real estate in Galicia, Spain

A Coruña
1
Fene
1
1 property total found
Commercial real estate in Fene, Spain
Commercial real estate
Fene, Spain
800 m²
€ 1,950,000
Wonderful hotel in the coastal city of Roses with fascinating views of the sea and the peaks…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir