Realting.com
Spain
Extremadura
Commercial real estate in Extremadura, Spain
30 properties total found
New
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 700,000
For sale is a building with several apartments for repairs near the beach and the center of …
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 1,300,000
Sant Feliu de Guixols is located on the Spanish coast of the Costa Brava and serves as an im…
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 4,000,000
Plot of land located at Carrer de Roma, 16, in the Paratge dels Estenys area of Platja d'Aro…
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 780,000
Plot of land located at Avinguda de Londres, 4, in the Paratge dels Estenys area in Platja d…
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 950,000
Plot of land located at c / Joseph Maria Vila n ° 5, in the Paratge dels Estenys area in Pla…
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 625,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 369,000
Commercial 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
210 m²
€ 450,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
32 m²
€ 100,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
72 m²
€ 350,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
48 m²
€ 105,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
74 m²
€ 250,000
Commercial 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
70 m²
€ 300,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
114 m²
€ 120,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 200,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
€ 402,050
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
56 m²
€ 180,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
76 m²
€ 265,860
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
200 m²
€ 318,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
72 m²
€ 100,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
198 m²
€ 240,000
Manufacture 3 bathrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
609 m²
€ 690,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
250 m²
€ 450,000
Manufacture 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
865 m²
€ 720,000
Manufacture 2 bathrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
961 m²
€ 1,550,000
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
8 bath
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
330 m²
€ 375,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
210 m²
€ 780,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
280 m²
€ 650,000
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
400 m²
€ 365,000
