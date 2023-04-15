Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Elx Elche

Commercial real estate in Elx Elche, Spain

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 bedroomin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 144 m²
€ 112,000
Commercial premises located in Elche , in Altabix, facing east, ideal for any business, cons…
Commercialin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial
Elx Elche, Spain
500 m²
€ 6,000,000
Commercial premises for sale in Elche in the Elche area. The total area of 500.00 m2, the pl…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath
€ 49,000
Commercial premises in Elce ID D12989
Commercial 1 bathroomin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath 100 m²
€ 95,445
A perfectly adapted premises for office / warehouse for sale in the best area of Elche . Goo…

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir