  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Commercial real estate in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
Hotel in Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Hotel in Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
3 260 m²
€ 1,900,000
DescriptionNew hotel-residence for the elderly people in Alicante, Spain for 1.9 million eur…
Commercial in Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
400 m²
€ 315,000
DescriptionCommercial premise in the center of Alicante, 400 m2, 315.000 euros, 8.25% profit…
Commercial in Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
1 900 m²
€ 950,000
DescriptionCommercial premise in the center of Alicante, 950.000 €, 7.8% profitability!Area …
