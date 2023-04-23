Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
8
7 properties total found
Hotel in Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Commercial in Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
9 700 m²
€ 3,500,000
DescriptionCommercial building for rent with CONSUM supermarket in Alicante!Consum supermark…
Hotel in Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
3 260 m²
€ 1,900,000
DescriptionNew hotel-residence for the elderly people in Alicante, Spain for 1.9 million eur…
Hotel in Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 2,700,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Alicante right on the beach, 2.7 million € !!!Hotel area: 1…
Commercial in Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
400 m²
€ 315,000
DescriptionCommercial premise in the center of Alicante, 400 m2, 315.000 euros, 8.25% profit…
Commercial in Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
1 900 m²
€ 950,000
DescriptionCommercial premise in the center of Alicante, 950.000 €, 7.8% profitability!Area …
Restaurant in Aspe, Spain
Restaurant
Aspe, Spain
160 m²
€ 880,000
DescriptionOn sale a restaurant on the seafront in Alicante: 880.000 Euro !!!A new restauran…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir