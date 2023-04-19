Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia

Commercial real estate in El Valle de Cofrentes-Ayora, Spain

1 property total found
Commercialin Cortes de Pallas, Spain
Commercial
Cortes de Pallas, Spain
1 300 m²
€ 2,600,000
DescriptionBuilding for sale, 24 tourist apartments, 2.6 million Euro, 6.15% profitability.L…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir