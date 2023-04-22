Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in el Camp de Turia, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel in Canary Islands, Spain
Hotel
Canary Islands, Spain
€ 3,125,121
Spain Canary Islands in Tenerife. Puerto de Santa Cruz de Tenerife Popular City Hotel Popula…
Hotel 18 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
18 bath 1 433 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,055,000
We bring to your attention a profitable investment offer on the entire Costa Blanca and a re…
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
9 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 410,195
If you want to buy a ready-made business in Spain, this hotel is a great opportunity to incr…
Commercial 1 bedroom in Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 144 m²
€ 107,175
Commercial premises located in Elche , in Altabix, facing east, ideal for any business, cons…
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
655 m²
€ 517,319
Commercial premises for repair in Les Corts district of Barcelona. The total area is 655 mq.…
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
1 740 m²
€ 802,737
The commercial room in the district of Ospitalet de Yobregat of the city of Barcelona. It is…
Commercial in Spain, Spain
Commercial
Spain, Spain
€ 4,735,896
The excellent winery is located in the Arafo district, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. The…
Manufacture 3 bathrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Manufacture 3 bathrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 609 m²
€ 690,000
Commercial in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
18 224 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,320,527
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
488 m²
€ 347,852
The commercial room near Poblenou the cities of Barcelona. Total area: 488 sq.m: 267 on the …
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 125,244
Bar-Café for sale in town center of Torrevieja
Commercial in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial
Orihuela, Spain
800 m²
€ 1,106,293
Spain Murcia Popular Fitness Club This is not just a sports club, it is a single center for …
