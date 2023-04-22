UAE
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in el Camp de Turia, Spain
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
72 m²
€ 668,947
Commercial premises on the central highway of Barcelona in the Eixample area. In 2 minutes …
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
8 bath
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
100 m²
€ 156,088
Bar-restaurant in traspaso on Avenida Diagonal of Barcelona. Region of Eshample. Total area…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
29 m²
-2 Floor
€ 41,350
Investment 100 bedrooms
Collado Villalba, Spain
100 bath
6 900 m²
€ 10,812,425
This hotel is located near the National Park of the Sierra del Guadarrama. It has about 100 …
Commercial 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
230 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 934,058
The real dream of those who want to see the sea as part of their exclusive home & ndash; rig…
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
174 m²
€ 1,070,315
Commercial premises in Sant Gervasi district, Bar selon. corner room opposite pedest…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 10,919,653
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 4 **** 150 meters from the beach Hotel 4 **** in Alicante, 150m fro…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 126,000
Commercial premises, with possibilities of any type of commerce.The premises have around 100…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
600 m²
€ 1,500,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – € 1.5 million, 7.5% profitability!Location: …
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
7 bath
307 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 948,884
We offer you a unique hotel! This hotel is an excellent investment investment, filling 98%! …
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
28 m²
€ 7,384
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 28.00 m2, the 1990 ga…
