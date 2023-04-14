Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Commercial real estate in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Commercial 1 bedroomin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 144 m²
€ 112,000
Commercial premises located in Elche , in Altabix, facing east, ideal for any business, cons…
Commercialin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial
Elx Elche, Spain
500 m²
€ 6,000,000
Commercial premises for sale in Elche in the Elche area. The total area of 500.00 m2, the pl…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath
€ 49,000
Commercial premises in Elce ID D12989
Commercial 1 bathroomin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath 100 m²
€ 95,445
A perfectly adapted premises for office / warehouse for sale in the best area of Elche . Goo…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 120 m²
€ 113,500
Commercial premises for sale in Residencial Novamar 2 Gran Alacant,&nbsp;Alicante.If you…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 79 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 135,000
A luxurious complex with a variety of landscapes awaits you! Developed infrastructure, vario…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 79 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 165,000
A luxurious complex with a variety of landscapes awaits you! Developed infrastructure, vario…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 172 m²
€ 355,000
We offer real estate in the excellent modern residential complex of Gran Alakant district! I…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 285,000
We offer real estate in an excellent modern residential complex of the Gran Alakant district…

