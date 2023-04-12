Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartment buildings for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Commercialin Costa Brava, Spain
Commercial
Costa Brava, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 1,061,824
Commercial premises in Blanes on the Costa coast Brava. Sports hall with SPA Area Tot…
Hotelin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
€ 54,457,618
Spain Costa del Sol Hotel 4 **** on the beach Amazing hotel 4 ****, one of the best hotels o…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 168 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 618,349
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercialin Valencian Community, Spain
Commercial
Valencian Community, Spain
4 000 m²
€ 1,586,635
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
69 m²
€ 68,900
Commercial real estatein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial real estate
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
10 700 m² Number of floors 8
€ 12,844,936
A four-star hotel on the Mediterranean coast in Spanish. Located in the suburbs of Benidorm…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 144 m²
€ 108,943
Commercial premises located in Elche , in Altabix, facing east, ideal for any business, cons…
Officein Teulada, Spain
Office
Teulada, Spain
€ 15,931,703
Shopping park in Teulada, Alicante province.  The city of Teulada & ndash; This is on…
Hotelin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
4 445 m²
€ 2,895,884
Hotel 2 stars in perfect condition in the quiet area of Lloret de Mar on the Costa co…
Officein Torrevieja, Spain
Office
Torrevieja, Spain
400 m²
€ 746,799
For sale restaurant by sea in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, Spain. Total area 400 m2, angu…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 666,387
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona. One block from the world-famous P…
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
150 m²
€ 344,527
Commercial premises in Ash area mle. Total area 150 m.kw. Currently rented - pizza on …

