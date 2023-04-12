Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Seaview Restaurants for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 269,500
Commercialin Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
340 m²
€ 357,203
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 426,125
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
655 m²
€ 525,856
Commercial premises for repair in Les Corts district of Barcelona. The total area is 655 mq.…
Commercialin Tarifa, Spain
Commercial
Tarifa, Spain
15 m²
€ 30,000
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
€ 3,430,830
Spain Catalonia, Barcelona Province Terrace Supermarket ( 7.6% per annum ) Commercial premis…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
900 m²
€ 1,261,601
Spain Costa Blanca Alicante Hostel on the beach of San Juan Uyutny, a functioning hostel 1 *…
Hotelin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
4 445 m²
€ 2,895,884
Hotel 2 stars in perfect condition in the quiet area of Lloret de Mar on the Costa co…
Hotelin Andalusia, Spain
Hotel
Andalusia, Spain
€ 5,445,762
Spain Andalusia Hostel in Malaga A successful hostel in Malaga, a few minutes walk from the …
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 24,778,216
Spain Barcelona 4 * Business Hotel in Barcelona 4 * Barcelona City Business Hotel. The hotel…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
2 300 m²
€ 8,168,643
Spain. Madrid Aparthotel in the center of Madrid is an excellent option for tourism! A build…
Commercialin Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
€ 124,157
COMMERCIAL PREMISES CONSTRUCTED 73m2. HIGH CEILING, PERFECT TO ENABLE ALTILLO. LOCAL at stre…

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go