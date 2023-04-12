UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Restaurant
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Restaurants and cafes
Mountain View Restaurants for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Torrevieja
1
Restaurant
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Office 8 bedrooms
Valencian Community, Spain
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
410 m²
€ 380,792
A commercial space located on the ground floor of one of the historical buildings of the co…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
168 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 618,349
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 144,381
We offer you property in an ideal area that is designed to make your family happy. Mediterra…
Commercial real estate
Benidorm, Spain
9 bath
540 m²
€ 896,158
Real estate in the heart of the famous Benidorm is a great investment opportunity! The build…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
195 m²
€ 231,195
Commercial premises in Gracia district of Barse lona. Total area 1 95 sq.m. Facad…
Commercial
Puerto Real, Spain
400 m²
€ 315,000
Manufacture
Estepona, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,270,000
Office
Barcelona, Spain
192 m²
€ 271,995
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barse Total area 192 m.q. on two floor…
Commercial
Calp, Spain
109 m²
€ 94,698
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 666,387
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona. One block from the world-famous P…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
315 m²
€ 616,521
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona. Great location opposite El Court …
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
63 m²
€ 335,460
Commercial premises in the Raval district of Barcelona. One of the most tourist parts of th…
Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map