Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Real estate for investment
Seaview Investment properties for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
100 m²
€ 136,179
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Torrevieja . The place is on the ground floor,…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
2 500 m²
€ 2,677,500
Spain Ancient Manor of the Manor of the Manor in the style of the XIV century in the city of…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
489 m²
€ 580,255
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Total area 489 m2. one f…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 388,986
The current business is sold (it has been operating successfully for 2.5 years) Mini-Apartho…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
474 m²
€ 1,133,311
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
104 m²
€ 444,258
The commercial room in the closest suburb of Barcelona and to Badalona. Torgovaya Street wit…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
905 m²
€ 1,706,289
Spain Costa Dorada House-miniotel Great house with a restaurant, in perfect condition, with …
Commercial real estate
Benidorm, Spain
80 bath
10 000 m²
€ 11,450,912
We offer you to buy not only excellent property in Benidorm, but also to become a successfu…
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
525 m²
€ 278,805
Hurry to get the commercial room! Two very light and spacious rooms of 340 sq.m. and 185 s…
Commercial
Arona, Spain
2 450 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,060,786
Perfect opportunity for investment! 2450 m2 located on the ground floor of the commercial…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
63 m²
€ 53,000
Commercial premises are very well located in the Habaneras area. Built-up area of 63m2, two …
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
4 445 m²
€ 2,895,884
Hotel 2 stars in perfect condition in the quiet area of Lloret de Mar on the Costa co…
