Seaview Investment properties for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
100 m²
€ 136,179
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Torrevieja . The place is on the ground floor,…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
2 500 m²
€ 2,677,500
Spain Ancient Manor of the Manor of the Manor in the style of the XIV century in the city of…
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
489 m²
€ 580,255
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Total area 489 m2. one f…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 388,986
The current business is sold (it has been operating successfully for 2.5 years) Mini-Apartho…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
474 m²
€ 1,133,311
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
104 m²
€ 444,258
The commercial room in the closest suburb of Barcelona and to Badalona. Torgovaya Street wit…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
905 m²
€ 1,706,289
Spain Costa Dorada House-miniotel Great house with a restaurant, in perfect condition, with …
Commercial real estatein Benidorm, Spain
Commercial real estate
Benidorm, Spain
80 bath 10 000 m²
€ 11,450,912
We offer you to buy not only excellent property in Benidorm, but also to become a successfu…
Commercialin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
525 m²
€ 278,805
Hurry to get the commercial room! Two very light and spacious rooms of 340 sq.m. and 185 s…
Commercialin Arona, Spain
Commercial
Arona, Spain
2 450 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,060,786
Perfect opportunity for investment! 2450 m2 located on the ground floor of the commercial…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
63 m²
€ 53,000
Commercial premises are very well located in the Habaneras area. Built-up area of 63m2, two …
Hotelin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
4 445 m²
€ 2,895,884
Hotel 2 stars in perfect condition in the quiet area of Lloret de Mar on the Costa co…

