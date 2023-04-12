UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Real estate for investment
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Torrevieja
2
Rojales
1
Investment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Office
Paterna, Spain
1 803 m²
€ 2,171,655
A large and bright office with an area of 1802.42 m² is located on the fifth floor of a…
Restaurant
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
192 m²
€ 407,992
Cozy restaurant located in La Mirena, Marbella. Stunning panoramic views of the sea and the…
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 89,900
Hotel 40 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
40 bath
2 500 m²
€ 3,700,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
179 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 209,004
The new residential complex in Torrevieja - 24 modern villas with a private pool and 64 comf…
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
12 000 m²
€ 140,000,000
DescriptionLuxury 5* Hotel in the center of Madrid, 140 million euros, 110 rooms.New hotel i…
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
16 970 m²
€ 17,770,000
DescriptionHotel 4 * for sale on the first sea line in Spain: 228 rooms, 17.770 million euro…
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
€ 290,128
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Currently rented - resta…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
260 m²
€ 2,700,000
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the heart of Barcelona: 2.7 million €, 7.5% profitability!!…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,269,067
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
247 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 562,090
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
522 m²
€ 617,353
Reserved - Real opportunity for investors in the centre of Valencia. This building for sale …
Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map