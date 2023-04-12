Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
2
Rojales
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Officein Paterna, Spain
Office
Paterna, Spain
1 803 m²
€ 2,171,655
A large and bright office with an area of 1802.42 m² is located on the fifth floor of a…
Restaurantin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Restaurant
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
192 m²
€ 407,992
Cozy restaurant located in La Mirena, Marbella. Stunning panoramic views of the sea and the…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 89,900
Hotel 40 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Hotel 40 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
40 bath 2 500 m²
€ 3,700,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 179 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 209,004
The new residential complex in Torrevieja - 24 modern villas with a private pool and 64 comf…
Hotelin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
12 000 m²
€ 140,000,000
DescriptionLuxury 5* Hotel in the center of Madrid, 140 million euros, 110 rooms.New hotel i…
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
16 970 m²
€ 17,770,000
DescriptionHotel 4 * for sale on the first sea line in Spain: 228 rooms, 17.770 million euro…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
€ 290,128
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Currently rented - resta…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
260 m²
€ 2,700,000
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the heart of Barcelona: 2.7 million €, 7.5% profitability!!…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,269,067
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 247 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 562,090
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercialin Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Commercial
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
522 m²
€ 617,353
Reserved - Real opportunity for investors in the centre of Valencia. This building for sale …

