Investment Properties for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Investmentin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Investment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
249 m²
€ 660,000
For sale building in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 249.00 m2,…
Investment 4 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 322 m²
€ 579,900
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
Investmentin Torrevieja, Spain
Investment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 1100.00 m2 consists of…

