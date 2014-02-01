Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Orihuela
30
Torrevieja
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
114 m²
€ 571,189
Commercial premises in the center of Barcelona, in the Gothic Quarter. Facade 6 meters. 2 …
Hotelin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
2 126 m²
€ 4,536,885
Apartment hotel in Playa de aro on Costa coast Brava. Located in the first line and S…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 197 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 450,167
The first line of the sea! Profitability 50%! First place in the real estate…
Hotel 30 bedroomsin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 500 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionThe New Hotel 3 * in the center of Barcelona, 10 million euros!!!Year of construc…
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
552 m²
€ 2,121,000
Hotel 47 bedroomsin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Hotel 47 bedrooms
Alacant Alicante, Spain
5 000 m²
€ 3,663,620
Building under construction for sale. 30% of the building remains to be finished. The buildi…
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
2 300 m²
€ 8,531,693
Spain Madrid Hotel in the center of Madrid A well-functioning hotel with high ratings in boo…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
14 m² -1 Floor
€ 14,000
Commercial 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 147 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 353,485
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Hotel 42 bedroomsin l Horta Oest, Spain
Hotel 42 bedrooms
l Horta Oest, Spain
42 bath 40 000 m²
€ 5,695,097
A 5 * hotel for sale in Valencia. It is located just 15 minutes from the international airp…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
4 490 m²
€ 4,131,015
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,245,117
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir